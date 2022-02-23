'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka': Goyal after India adds 10th unicorn in 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is the latest personality to echo the hugely popular and viral song 'Kacha Badam' -- sung by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal's Birbhum region -- in his own innovative way.

Jumping on to the trend, Goyal tweeted out an analogy of 'Kacha Badam' becoming 'Pakka' in terms of number of start-ups added to India's unicorn list since the beginning of this year.

Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'



India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days pic.twitter.com/25RRezpfZF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2022

Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and shared the meme stating that another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka', indicating that India added its tenth unicorn in just 53 days. His tweet has garnered a lot of attention from the netizens since it was posted. In about three hours since he posted the meme, the tweet has over 10,000 likes and more than 1,300 retweets from users heavily relating to the content.

To be sure, on Tuesday, open source start-up Hasura announced that it has raised $100 million in fresh funding round at a valuation of $1 billion, thus becoming the tenth unicorn in 2022.

The Series C funding round was led by Greenoaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures, it said.

"The funding round brings the total capital raised by Hasura to $136.5 million and the company’s valuation to $1 billion," the company said in a statement. With this, Hasura joins the likes of edtech firm Lead School, direct-to-consumer brand Mamaearth, analytics platform Fractal, social commerce platform Dealshare, and HR tech player Darwinbox.

The term “unicorn” describes a privately-owned startup with a valuation of over $1 billion. The term was introduced by venture capital investor, Aileen Lee, in 2013 to describe rare tech startups that were valued at more than $1 billion.

Separately, the singer of 'Kacha Badam', Bhuban Badyakar, was recently reported saying that he will not sell peanuts anymore since he is a celebrity after his song went viral.

“I want to be one of you, now that I am here. I want to remain an artist. I have become a celebrity now. If I go out selling peanuts as a celebrity, I will have to face humiliation,” Badyakar told AajTak Bangla. The Kacha Badam singer further said that he stopped going out to sell peanuts as villagers came to know about his newfound fame.

