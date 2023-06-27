Kamal Haasan honours female bus driver with car after DMK MP Kanimozhi's recent bus ride controversy

Renowned actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan, recently surprised a female bus driver in Tamil Nadu with a generous gift of a car, showing his support after she resigned from her "dream job" due to a controversy involving DMK MP Kanimozhi's recent bus ride.

Sharmila, the pioneering female bus driver in Coimbatore, made the difficult decision to step down from her position after a heated dispute erupted following her issuance of a travel ticket to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi last week, according to PTI.

Upon learning of Sharmila's plight, Kamal Haasan, who is both an acclaimed actor and prominent politician, felt compelled to provide her with a car as a token of his support. In a statement, Haasan explained that the gift was intended to aid Sharmila in pursuing her aspirations as a driver-entrepreneur.

"I am committed to standing alongside women and helping them overcome the longstanding obstacles that have hindered their progress throughout history," stated the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

Furthermore, Haasan emphasized that Sharmila should not be confined to the role of a mere driver, expressing his vision of inspiring and empowering numerous individuals like her.

Sharmila's unfortunate ordeal began shortly after DMK's Kanimozhi boarded the bus she was operating. Tragically, due to her colleague's disrespectful behavior towards the DMK leader, Sharmila had to bid farewell to her cherished "dream job." Additionally, her superiors accused her of seeking attention by allowing influential individuals to travel on the bus.

Sharmila contended that she had informed her management in advance about the planned visit of the MP. Nevertheless, she found it difficult to accept the disrespectful treatment her superiors subjected the DMK leader to. However, the transportation company denied receiving any prior information about Kanimozhi's visit and asserted that Sharmila had voluntarily resigned from her position.

(With inputs from PTI)

