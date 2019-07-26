Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya releases today; check Day 1 box office prediction, cast, songs

Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao's psychological dark comedy Judgmentall Hai Kya has hit the screen today. The duo has reunited for a whirlwind journey in Judgementall Hai Kya, five years after their first outing together with Vikas Bahl's critically acclaimed film, Queen. Initially titled as 'Mental Hai kya', the film received a lot of backlash from India Psychiatric Society, which claimed that Kangana's film trivialised mental health issue. The film's title was later changed to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Box office prediction: Judgementall Hai kya is both Kangana and Rajkumar's second release this year. Kangana was last seen in her directorial venture Manikarnika, which became one of the biggest hits of her career. Rajkumar was seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which was a semi-hit. If movie trade experts are to be believed, Judgementall Hai Kya could rake in somewhere up to Rs 6-8 crore on the first day alone. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said Judgementall Hai Kya opened with an estimate of 12-15 per cent occupancy across India. The film may overshadow box office business of Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala, which has also released today and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

Trailer: Judgmentall Hai Kya's official trailer came out on July 12 and has received around 21 million views on YouTube so far. In the trailer, Bobby (played by Kangana) and Keshav (player by Rajkumar Rao) are shown as suspects of a murder. Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorder and Keshav is like a "too normal" person.

Soundtrack: The film's music is composed by Arjuna Harjai, Rachita Arora, Tanishk Bagchi and Daniel B. The film's background score is created by Daniel B George. The film's album comprises five-tracks -- The Wakhra Swag, Para Para, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kis Raste Hai Jana and Kar Samna.

Cast: Apart from Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon.

