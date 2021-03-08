Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first image of newborn son, says 'there's nothing women can't do'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first photograph of her second child on social media on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. The 'Bodyguard' actress shared a black and white picture wherein she is carrying her child.

While providing us a glimpse of her child, Khan also had an empowering message to share with her followers on the occasion of Women's Day. She wrote, "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay"

The post has garnered numerous views and over 487,000 likes so far. Superstars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy for the second time on February 21. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," Saif Ali Khan said while announcing the good news.

Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi and Rhea Kapoor shared heart emojis. Saba Pataudi wrote, "You're a rock.. love you."

Kareena continued to work during her pregnancy as she worked on projects like her show What Women Want, among others. Saif Ali Khan also mentioned in an interview with the entertainment magazine Filmfare that they are relatively more relaxed this time around.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 after a five-year long courtship in 2012. Kareena gave birth to their first son, Taimur in December 2016.

