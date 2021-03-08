International Women's Day 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes, and images

International Women's Day: March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day every year. The social, political, economic, and cultural achievements of women are celebrated on this day globally. Institutions like schools and colleges celebrate this day by organising public speaking events, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, rallies, exhibitions, seminars, and workshops on concepts and themes related to women.

According to IWD Community, an online community aimed at raising awareness about gender disparity, the theme for this year's Women's Day is "ChooseToChallenge", aimed at challenging people around you to take action against gender imparity. The theme indicates "a challenged world is an alert world."

The roots of International Women's Day lie in the labour movement of the 18th century. German Marxist philosopher Clara Zetkin organized the first-ever Women's Day celebration in 1911.

Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, and status to share with your female colleagues, friends, and family members to mark International Women's Day 2021.

Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess- the queen protects the king. Happy Women's Day

"The path from dreams to success does exist."- Kalpana Chawla

When you are not by my side my life seems so empty. May we never part. Happy Women's Day!

"Give me good mothers and I will give you a good nation."- Napoleon BonaparteHere

Equal rights are not special rights. Happy International Women's Day

"Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it."- Helen Keller

Girls with dreams become women with vision. Happy Women's Day

"Freedom cannot be achieved unless the women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression."- Nelson Mandela

No matter from which angle I look at you, you appear to be an angel, and Women's Day is the perfect to say: I am so lucky to have you in my life.

"Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim."- Nora Ephron

We owe our existence to women because it is our mother who brings us into this world. Happy Women's Day mother, may you always be happy.

