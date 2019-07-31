scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

'Karnataka has lost great businessman': Condolences pour in after CCD founder VG Siddhartha's death

VG Siddhartha's body was recovered after 36 hours of search operation at around 6:50 am on Wednesday morning from the Nethravati River in Karnataka

Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain, went missing mysteriously on Monday night en route to the coastal city of Mangaluru. Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain, went missing mysteriously on Monday night en route to the coastal city of Mangaluru.

Several political leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered their condolences over the tragic death of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha on Wednesday. Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain, went missing mysteriously on Monday night en route to the coastal city of Mangaluru. His body was recovered after 36 hours of search operation at around 6:50 am on Wednesday morning from the Nethravati River in Karnataka. Mangalore MLA U T Khader said friends and relatives have confirmed that the body is of Siddhartha.

Also read: Who is VG Siddhartha, the Coffee King of India

After this tragic event, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wrote in Kannada: "The death of former chief minister Shri SM Krishna's son-in-law Cafe Coffee Day founder and businessman Siddhartha has been a traumatic event. May the Lord have mercy on his family. May their soul find peace".


Besides, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also wrote, "I am shocked to hear the news of the death of businessman and close friend Siddhartha." With his death Karnataka has lost a great businessman, Kumaraswamy added.

Congress leader and ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed his grief over  Siddhartha's death and said, "Very sad to know about the unfortunate death of Shri VG Siddhartha. His contribution to Karnataka and India through his entrepreneurship shall be an example and always be remembered".

Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje wrote, "A tragic end to the coffee King #VGsiddartha is really disappointing. My heart goes out to the family, friends & his well-wishers. He'll forever live in the heart & minds of thousands".

Karnataka Congress called the tragic death of VG Siddhartha a very unfortunate event. The party wrote, "Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India's entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy".

Also read: VG Siddhartha: Congress blames I-T officials, tax terrorism for CCD founder's death

Congress leader Manish Tiwari said, "My profound Condolences to #VGSiddhartha 's entire family. Very Very tragic what happened". The minister added, saying, "Allegedly Harassed & hounded to commit Suicide by among others a yet unnamed DG of the Income Tax going by the document in the public space".

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president, KTR Rama Rao expresse dhis grief over Siddhartha's death. KTR called him an affable and gentle human being.

VG Siddhartha's Coffee Day Global Limited runs the coffee chain that has a footprint of over 1,600 stores with 54,000 vending machines and more than 500 express stores in the country.

Also read: VG Siddhartha's death: Vijay Mallya says 'govt agencies, banks' can drive anyone to despair

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos