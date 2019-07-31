'Karnataka has lost great businessman': Condolences pour in after CCD founder VG Siddhartha's death

Several political leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered their condolences over the tragic death of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha on Wednesday. Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain, went missing mysteriously on Monday night en route to the coastal city of Mangaluru. His body was recovered after 36 hours of search operation at around 6:50 am on Wednesday morning from the Nethravati River in Karnataka. Mangalore MLA U T Khader said friends and relatives have confirmed that the body is of Siddhartha.

After this tragic event, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wrote in Kannada: "The death of former chief minister Shri SM Krishna's son-in-law Cafe Coffee Day founder and businessman Siddhartha has been a traumatic event. May the Lord have mercy on his family. May their soul find peace".

Besides, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also wrote, "I am shocked to hear the news of the death of businessman and close friend Siddhartha." With his death Karnataka has lost a great businessman, Kumaraswamy added.

Congress leader and ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed his grief over Siddhartha's death and said, "Very sad to know about the unfortunate death of Shri VG Siddhartha. His contribution to Karnataka and India through his entrepreneurship shall be an example and always be remembered".

The death of V G Siddhartha is both disturbing &mysterious. The reasons & the invisible hands that ended his life in this tragic way should be unearthed through impartial &fair investigation.



Our party & I shall always stand with Shri. S M Krishna in their fight for justice.

Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje wrote, "A tragic end to the coffee King #VGsiddartha is really disappointing. My heart goes out to the family, friends & his well-wishers. He'll forever live in the heart & minds of thousands".

Karnataka Congress called the tragic death of VG Siddhartha a very unfortunate event. The party wrote, "Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India's entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy".

Congress leader Manish Tiwari said, "My profound Condolences to #VGSiddhartha 's entire family. Very Very tragic what happened". The minister added, saying, "Allegedly Harassed & hounded to commit Suicide by among others a yet unnamed DG of the Income Tax going by the document in the public space".

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president, KTR Rama Rao expresse dhis grief over Siddhartha's death. KTR called him an affable and gentle human being.