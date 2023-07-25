Karnataka: Man accidentally falls inside waterfall while making an Instagram Reel

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man named Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi, Shivamogga district on July 23, was swept away by the forceful currents of the waterfall while filming an Instagram Reel.

Sharath had arrived at the Arasinagundi Falls in the morning and by afternoon, he was standing on a rock near the falls, posing for the camera as his friends filmed him for an Instagram reel.

Suddenly, he slipped and fell into the waterfall, disappearing in the blink of an eye. The entire sequence of events was captured on camera by Sharath's friends, and the video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The Arasinagundi waterfall, located just 6 km from Kollur village, was swollen due to heavy rainfall in the state. The force of the water was so strong that it swept Sharath away instantly. Despite ongoing search efforts by rescue teams, Sharath remains missing. His family has reached Kollur, and a case has been registered at the local police station.

In recent times, there have been several instances of selfie-related accidents at tourist destinations across the state. Last November, four girls lost their lives after slipping into a waterfall while taking a selfie near Kitwad falls in Belagavi district. As a result, the state government has banned taking selfies near popular Gokak falls in Belagavi districts, warning of severe repercussions for offenders.

As heavy rains continue to batter North, Central, and Coastal Karnataka, the water level in many reservoirs is increasing. An Orange alert has been issued in coastal Karnataka, and schools and colleges in Udupi, Dharwad, and other regions have been declared closed.

