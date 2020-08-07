Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result date not decided yet

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the KSEEB Class 10 results 2020 this week. However, there is no official confirmation about the result date and the Karnataka SSLC result is not going to be announced today.

Once declared, around 8 lakh students can check their results at the official Karnataka state board website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and the result portal of Karnataka public examinations: karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit any of the above mentioned websites

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Karnataka SSLC results 2020' link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Key in the required credentials such as roll number and other details

Step 5: Click on Submit option

Step 6: Your KSEEB 10th Result will appear on screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

In case students are faced with internet connectivity issues, they can also check their results via SMS facility. In order to check KSEEB Class 10 results via SMS, students need to type KSEEB10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send this message to 56263.

In 2019, the Karanataka Board had declared SSLC Class 10 results on April 30. Around 73.7% students managed to pass the Karnataka state board Class 10 exams last year. This year, the state board had to postpone class 10 exams due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns imposed to curb its spread. These exams were then conducted between June 25 and July 4.

