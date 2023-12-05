Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur, police launch probe

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedia was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified assailants in Jaipur. According to reports, two men on a two-wheeler opened fire at Gogamedi and fled the spot. Gogamedi was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Ajit Singh, who was with Gogamedi, was seriously injured.

Police said four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. The house was situated on Shyam Nagar Janpath. The incident took place around 1.45 pm.

"As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told news agency PTI.



#WATCH | Rajasthan | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wGPU53SG2h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

In the past, Gogamedi had received death threats from Sampat Nehra of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had also informed Jaipur police about the threat.

In June, another worker of Karni Sena was found dead with bullet wounds in his car in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. Mohit Patel, 27, who was the district working president of the Karni Sena in Indore, was found dead in his car under the Kanadiya police station area.

The local police said two bullets were fired at him from point-blank range.

In August this year, the Karni Sena had said that a conspiracy was being planned against its members after its Rajasthan state president Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot at in Udaipur by a former member.

Digvijay Singh, the Udaipur district’s former president of the SRKS — and also from the Rajput community, had fired at Saladiya in the back during an event in Udaipur.

Before the Assembly elections in Rajasthan held last month, the Karni Sena had demanded an increase in the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from 10 per cent to 14 per cent.

