'Unfounded and incorrect': Entertainment firm rejects reports on Miss World finale in Kashmir

PME Entertainment on Tuesday denied that Kashmir would host the 71st edition of Miss World in December.

“On behalf of the Miss World Organisation, we would like to strongly state that news of the main Miss World 2023 Finale is being held in Kashmir is unfounded and incorrect. As officially announced by PME Entertainment and Miss World organisation, the venue for the finale is to be finalised and will be announced officially at a later date,” Jamil Saidi, Chairman PME Entertainment said.

Earlier, media reports stated that the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant is slated to be held in Kashmir. The announcement was made by Julia Morley, CEO of the Miss World Organisation, who termed the decision as 'emotional for us'.

“Truthfully, I am so happy. It is emotional for us, to see such beauty,” Morley, who is on a Kashmir visit, told the media. The 71st Miss World 2023 press conference was held in Kashmir on Monday.

"You have such beauty and everyone is being very kind and helpful. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Morely further added that the Miss World crew was expected to arrive in Kashmir in November, while the event is scheduled to be held on December 8.

“We look forward to seeing you in November. The show is on December 8. Thank you, Kashmir. You are wonderful people. God bless you and we are looking forward to coming back,” Morley said.

The Miss World pageant is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world. It is held annually and features contestants from over 100 countries. The winner of the pageant is awarded the title of Miss World and receives a number of prizes, including a scholarship and a modeling contract.

The conference saw the attendance of reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena. The trio also explored Kashmir's beautiful landscapes, handicrafts and artwork.

Speaking at the conference, Bielawska said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to see this beautiful place (Kashmir) in India. I didn't expect it at all, but it just stuns me with its beauty. We've been talking about Kashmir and I knew there would be beautiful scenery. But what we've seen today was really blowing our minds.”

She went on to say that she couldn't wait to show other countries, as well as her friends and family, the beauty of Kashmir.

She said, “Everyone welcomed us so nicely, so warmly that I cannot wait to welcome 140 nations and all my friends and family to bring them here to India and to show places like Kashmir, like Delhi, Mumbai. This is my third time in India, I am so happy not the last one. Every time we come here we discover something new and India is very diverse. However, in every state there is something common, which is the wonderful hospitality.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki appoints Schneider’s exec Arnab Roy as new CFO; Ajay Seth to retire