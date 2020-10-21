KBC 12: Ankita Singh failed to answer this Rs 25 lakh question; can you?

KBC 12: In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestant Ankita Singh from Bilai district of Chhattisgarh was able to earn Rs 12,50,000. The banker by profession, Ankita quit the show as she failed to answer the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh.

The question which made Ankita quit KBC 12 was "Who was the first Indian civilian to fly the F16 Falcon fighter aircraft in India?" The options were: JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, Rajiv Gandhi and Rajesh Pilot. As no lifelines were left, she did not take a risk and quit the game. The right answer was Ratan Tata.

Ankita used all four lifelines by 10th questions. She answered both 11 and 12 questions of the price money Rs 6.40 lakh and 12.5 lakh, respectively, by applying her knowledge and wisdom.

The 11th question worth Rs 6,40,000 was: "Which of these posts did C Gopalachari never hold in his career?" The options were: Prime Minister of Madras, Governor General of India, Governor of West Bengal, and Vice President of India. The right answer was Vice President of India.

The 12th question worth Rs 12,50,000 was -- who was the highest wicket taker for India in 2020 women's world cup. The options were Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey. The correct answer was Poonam Pandey.

After Ankita quit the show, Farhat Naz from Rai Bareli has become the next contestant. She will be continuing the game on Wednesday's episode.

