CEE releases KEAM final list 2019 for engineering, pharmacy; check on cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) has published the final list of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM) examination 2019 today.

The final list is available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The state education minister of Kerala, KT Jaleel announced the KEAM 2019 final rank list around 12 p.m. today.

How to download KEAM Rank List 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'KEAM engineering rank list' or 'KEAM pharmacy rank list'

Step 3: A PDF will open, download.

The CEE Kerala had declared the results of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses on May 22.

Validity of the KEAM rank lists published by the CEE: