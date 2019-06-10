scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

CEE releases KEAM final list 2019 for engineering, pharmacy; check on cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2019  final list will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2019 final list will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2019 final list will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) has published the final list of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM) examination 2019 today.

The final list is available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The state education minister of Kerala, KT Jaleel announced the KEAM 2019 final rank list around 12 p.m. today.

How to download KEAM Rank List 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'KEAM engineering rank list' or 'KEAM pharmacy rank list'

Step 3: A PDF will open, download.

The CEE Kerala had declared the results of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses on May 22.

Validity of the KEAM rank lists published by the CEE:

  • Rank list for B.Pharm courses will be valid till August 15, 2019

  • Rank list of MBBS/BDS courses will be valid till August 31, 2019
  • Engineering Rank list will be valid till August 15, 2019
  • Rank lists for BHMS/BSMS/BUMS/Agriculture/Veterinary/Forestry/Fisheries will be valid till October 31, 2019
  • Architecture Rank list will be valid till August 15, 2019
  • Ayurveda Rank list will be valid till October 31, 2019

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos