'Keep them coming!': PM Modi reacts to viral video of Japanese ambassador who tried 'spicy' local food in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to Japan's ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki's recent tweet in which he shared a video of him and his wife enjoying local food in Pune at various spots. Suzuki posted that his wife is winning the 'spice' race considering how she doesn't mind the spicy food while he could be seen asking for less spice in his food.

PM Modi reshared Suzuki's tweet and wrote, “This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!”

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

Suzuki was in the city for an event; he posted a video where he and his wife can be seen enjoying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune. Suzuki had one minor complaint, which is the high spice level, following which he went viral.

The caption of the video reads, “I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!”

Based on the recommendation by his Twitter followers, the Japanese envoy also tried Pune's famous misal pav. "Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav," the envoy posted.

He put out another Twitter video saying he wanted a "little less spicy.”

His posts are going viral and receiving several reactions from internet users. The post has by far generated more than 1 million views and close to 10,000 likes.

One user wrote, “Thank you for visiting our city! Hope next time you can also visit us at

@MCCIA_Pune. #Pune has very strong connections with Japan. It is one of the largest (if not THE largest) centers of Japanese learning in India. We also have many Japanese companies based here.”

Thank you for visiting our city! Hope next time you can also visit us at @MCCIA_Pune.#Pune has very strong connections with Japan. It is one of the largest (if not THE largest) centers of Japanese learning in India. We also have many Japanese companies based here.@Girbane… — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) June 10, 2023

Another commented, “Your Excellency, thanks loads for demonstrating everyone how to win hearts in a foreign land while delivering the top class example of public diplomacy!”

Your Excellency, thanks loads for demonstrating everyone how to win hearts in a foreign land while delivering the top class example of public diplomacy! 🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵 — Rananjay Anand (@BrahmasmiAham) June 11, 2023

Here are some of the best reactions from the internet:

Looking at all these I feel there should be a separate ministry. “Eating Ministry” 😀😄 June 10, 2023

When are you coming MadhyaPradesh, the Heart ❤️ and Tiger 🐅 state of India 🇮🇳 — Dr Gulrez Sheikh (@drsheikhBJP) June 10, 2023

😀 Awesome Suzuki San



Enjoy the Cusines of India



Best wishes and warm regards

🇮🇳👍🇺🇲 — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) June 10, 2023

This is amazing @HiroSuzukiAmbJP San



Good wishes to ma’am and your food-escapades are amazing - good luck with all the amazing cuisines that #Pune has to offer and other parts of Amazing India 🇮🇳



Japanese 🇯🇵 food is very popular in India & @mitsuiandco restaurants in Delhi 👍 pic.twitter.com/72yESjJYs9 — Lt Col Monish Ahuja (Retd) (@Monish_Ahuja) June 10, 2023

Also Watch:

Time Travel with Wipro: Older than Independent India, Wipro's journey began in 1945. Watch how Azim Premji transformed a vegetable oil company into an IT giant

Honda Elevate vs Rivals Hyundai Creta, Grand Vitara, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun: Engine, Dimensions, Specifications and On Road Price Compared