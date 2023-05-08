Kerala boat capsize incident: Death toll reaches 22, owner still at large

The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident has risen to 22, with at least seven people in critical condition, the district administration said.

On May 7, a boat capsized at Parappanangadi in Kerala’s Malappuram district after being out with tourists at 7 pm, two hours after its official deadline. The boat was said to be carrying over 30 passengers at the time.

Malappuram Police believe that the boat sank due to “overcrowding” of passengers on the boat and will investigate once the rescue efforts have been completed. The owner of the boat, Nazar, has absconded, and the police are in search.

The boat sank close to Thoovaltheeram Beach in Tanur at 7 pm. The National Disaster Response Force and fire officials rushed to the scene shortly after and collaborated with Revenue and Health officials as well as local residents to save victims.The rescue operations are still underway to save victims. Navy Personnel have also joined the effort.

According to reports, the boat owner converted his fishing boat into a tourist boat without a fitness certificate and had no basic safety amenities on board. He conducted his operations past the official deadline of 5 pm, which hampered the efforts of rescue officials who were left in the dark.

The Kerala government has offered Rs. 10 lakhs in compensation to the families of the deceased and has offered to bear the expenses for the treatment of the injured. It has also ordered a thorough judicial inquiry into the matter. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visited the injured being treated at the Taluk Hospital and expressed his condolences to the grieving families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his shock and grief after the incident and has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased,” the PM tweeted.