Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy involved in multi-vehicle collision, video goes viral

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy was involved in a multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram on October 28, 2024. The incident occurred when the pilot car in the convoy had to brake suddenly to avoid hitting a two-wheeler driver who was crossing the road.

The sudden braking led to a chain reaction, causing multiple vehicles in the convoy to collide with each other. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, although some of the vehicles sustained minor damage. The Chief Minister's vehicle was also slightly damaged, but he remained unharmed.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy clash with one another in a bid to avoid crashing onto a scooter rider in Kerala’s Vamanapuram. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/KrtQUUxES4 — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) October 28, 2024

Six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, collided with each other while following the SUV. The incident took place in Vamanapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, as Vijayan was returning to the state capital after a visit to Kottayam, about 150 km away.

The video footage of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, sparked discussions about road safety and the need for responsible driving, even for those in positions of power. Many netizens criticized the reckless driving of the pilot vehicle, which led to the chain reaction.