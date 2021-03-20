Kerala Lottery 20.03.2021 Karunya KR-491 results to be out today; here's how to check

Winners of the Karunya KR-491 lottery will be announced on March 20, i.e., Saturday at 03:00 pm. All those interested can check the results on the official Kerala State Lottery Department website -- keralalotteryresult.net

The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh whereas the second prize winner will take home a cash prize worth Rs 5 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

Sixth prize winners will get Rs 1,000 whereas seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively. All those interested in the Karunya KR lottery can buy its ticket at Rs 40.

How to check today's Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery 20.03.2021 Karunya KR-491' lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing Karunya KR-491 lottery results

Kerala was the first Indian state to organise lotteries legally in 1967. Then finance minister of Kerala PK Kunju Sahib initiated this scheme with the aim to provide job opportunities to the unemployed and to attain economic stability by obtaining finance. Kerala State Lotteries Department organises seven weekly lotteries -Win Win, Dhanasree, Karunya, Akshaya, Pournami, Bhagyanidhi and Pratheeksha and six bumper lotteries.

