Kerala lottery result 10.06.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-302' winners' list today; where, when to check online

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the Karunya Plus KN 302 lottery on Thursday (June 10). All those who participated in this lottery can check the result on the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net.

Winners of this lottery can take massive cash prizes home. The first prize winner can take home Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner can win Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth, and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, and Rs 1,000.

There is a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 as well. Sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading Kerala lottery result 10.06.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-302'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on your screen with the number on your ticket

The Kerala Lottery Department organizes seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday), and Karunya (Saturday). The state government also organises six bumper lotteries-Xmas, Vishu, Thiruvonam, Monsoon, and Pooja.

Also read: Kerala lottery result 31.05.2021: 'Win Win W 123' lottery winners announcement timings today; where, when to check

Also read: Kerala lottery result 25.05.2021: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 195' lottery winners announcement timings today