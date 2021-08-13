Kerala lottery result Today August 13: 'NIRMAL NR-237' lottery winners announcement timings today; when and where to check online

Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the popular weekly lottery—Nirmal NR 237 today at 3pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at the Kerala lottery website—keralalotteryresult.net. all those who want to try their luck in this lottery can purchase its ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Winners can bag massive cash prizes. First prize winners will get Rs 70 lakh whereas second prize winner gets to take Rs 10 lakh home. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Sixth and seventh prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala lottery result 13.08.2021: Nirmal NR 237’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket with the numbers flashing on your screen

Kerala is one of the many states in India allowed to conduct lottery legally. The Kerala government organizes seven weekly and six bumper lotteries. Weekly lotteries organised by the Kerala Lottery Department are Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Department also conducts bumper lotteries like Xmas, Vishu, Thiruvonam, Monsoon and Pooja.

