Kerala Tragedy: 5 Medical students dead in high-speed car-bus collision near Alappuzha

Five first-year MBBS students from Kerala's Alappuzha Medical College tragically lost their lives in a car accident on Monday night. According to police, their car collided with a KSRTC passenger bus near Alappuzha.

The victims of the tragic accident were identified as Mohammed, Muhasin, Ibrahim, Devanand, and Shreedeep. The crash occurred after 9 p.m. when their Tavera car, reportedly speeding, lost control and collided with a KSRTC bus traveling from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam. Eyewitnesses reported that the impact tore the car apart, throwing the medical students out onto the road.

Three medical students lost their lives at the accident scene, while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Two more students are currently admitted to the same hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition. Reports suggest a total of 10 students were in the car at the time of the crash.

Accident Details

According to locals, Alappuzha Municipal Vice-Chairman P. S. M. Hussain stated that the car attempted to overtake another vehicle when it applied the brakes, causing it to skid and collide with an oncoming KSRTC bus. The students were reportedly headed to Kochi. "We are awaiting CCTV footage from the area, as the location of the accident has surveillance cameras," Hussain added.

Five #MedicalStudents lost their lives, after collision of Car-Bus in #Alappuzha



The bus driver stated that the car was traveling at a high speed, and a head-on crash was unavoidable despite his efforts to avoid the collision. The Tavera car was completely wrecked in the impact. Traffic on the road was severely disrupted following the incident. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident, according to police reports.

Investigation Underway

The police and the Motor Vehicles Department have launched an investigation into the crash. In a separate incident on December 1, an ambulance and a KSRTC government bus collided on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway, injuring eight passengers. The bus was operating on the Thiruvananthapuram to Pathanamthitta route.