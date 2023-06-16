‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ OTT release date announced. Check when, where to watch Salman Khan's movie

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to make its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on June 23, the OTT platform announced on Friday. The Hindi action comedy-drama film, directed by Farhad Samji, marked Salman Khan's return to films after a gap of four years. The movie was released on April 21 with much fanfare but it failed to maintain the expectations of many.

Annoucing the release date on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote: “Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @ZEE5India #BhaijaanOnZEE5”.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said the film’s debut on the OTT platform will be a treat for Salman Khan's fans.

"Salman Khan’s films always have a lot to offer; from high-octane action to charismatic characters and emotional bonds; they are relatable to audiences across the globe. Keeping our past experience with Salman’s films in mind, we are confident that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will delight our audiences on ZEE5,” PTI quoted Kalra.

Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson said, “We are very happy to have this film premiere on OTT after receiving so much love from the audience during its theatrical release. We are confident that this family entertainer will give the platform viewers the right mix of drama, action, comedy and romance.”

South film star Daggubati Venkatesh, who also starred in the film and is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed Drushyam, echoed similar sentiments and said that he was excited to see the reception the film would receive from a global audience.

"This film is crafted with a lot of love from everyone involved. With its digital release, we are really looking forward to the audience response globally. Working with Salman was an amazing experience. It was like homecoming," Venkatesh said.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said the platform was glad to add the family entertainer to its library.

Produced by Salman Khan Films (SKF), the film was distributed by Zee Studios.

The storyline of the film follows Bhaijaan, who is an honest man. He lives happily with his brothers and uses violence to settle disputes with anyone. However, he decides to mend his ways for the sake of his girlfriend. When Bhaijaan learns that his girlfriend's family is in trouble due to his previous rivalry, he sets out to protect them.

The film stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.