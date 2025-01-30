'Kitna hi paisa milta hai inko': User on not giving work to his intern, earns comparison to L&T chairman

Interns have a lot on their plates -- right from listening to the boss' briefs about a certain task to getting cups of coffee ahead of every meeting. A social media user recently shared that he never gives any work to his intern despite the latter asking him for work almost daily.

He then said that the intern would learn only learn when he would assign him work on Friday late evening.

"This intern, despite knowing very well that I am not going to give him any work, comes to ask me every single day if I have any work for him. Ek din, Friday late evening ko kaam de dunga do din ka tab hi sudhrega yeh," the user said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This intern, despite knowing very well that I am not going to give him any work, comes to ask me every single day if I have any work for him. Ek din, Friday late evening ko kaam de dunga do din ka tab hi sudhrega yeh haramkhor. — Poor Man’s Dev Anand OBE (@BarkusMaximus) January 28, 2025

When one user asked him as to why he does not assign any work to his intern, the lawyer said that the interns do not get paid well at all. He further noted that he thinks the intern asks for work daily just for fun's sake.

1. Kitna hi paisa milta hai inko

2. Maza karne ki umar hai

3. Review karne se acha hai khud karlu.

Kabhi extraordinary workload ho toh may be.

4. Yeh wala jaanta hai main kaam nahi dunga isliye bkchdi krne aata hai.

5. Recruitment rarely hota hai and I cant push toh kya fayda — Poor Man’s Dev Anand OBE (@BarkusMaximus) January 28, 2025

The user's post left netizens divided, with a user even likening him to L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan. Earlier this month, Subrahmanyan became controversy's favourite child after his 90-hour work week take became a rage on social media.

Others, however, said that the intern has to show something to get converted and that he may just be interested in work.

"SN Subrahmanyan real id se aao," a user said.

"Just give him work, it's not that deep. He is an intern, he knows he has to show something to get converted. Even if not that, he may just be interested to learn the work. V weird reaction to someone who just wants to work," a second user said.

"In an internship, people come to work. I genuinely would hate if I'm sitting half of my day in my internship doing nothing," a third user noted.

"Bhai, speaking as an intern, there is so much we learn only at internships and never at law school. Some of us want to be ready for the field as soon as we get out of law school and you giving us work will help us more than thinking that we aren't paid and shouldn't be working," a fourth user said.

"Mujhe kyu nahi mili aisi badhiya internship kabhi, yaha toh glasswares dhulwa dete the free fund mei apne (sic)," yet another user said. "Kahan se laaye inti insaniyat?" a user asked.