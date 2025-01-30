'Aapne beta bana hi diya hai to...': Samay Raina's request to Amitabh Bachchan leaves audience in splits

Popular YouTubers Samay Raina and Tanmay Bhatt came as special guests in a recent episode of the popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). A promo of the episode was recently released on the social media handles of Sony TV.

In the promo, Samay Raina asks Amitabh Bachchan to give him a share in his property now that the latter has called him his son. Wait what? During the episode, Raina takes a dig at SET Max for repeatedly airing Amitabh Bachchan's 1999 film Sooryavansham.

The comedian, famous for roast-based comedy show India's Got Latent, also questioned Bachchan about the iconic 'zeher wali kheer' scene from the film. Bhuvan Bam and Curly Tales' Kamiya Jani were sitting on the sofas behind.

"Sir maine joh aapki pehli picture joh dekhi woh thi Sooryavansham, joh maine aapki dusri picture dekhi woh bhi thi Sooryavansham, joh maine teesri picture dekhi woh bhi thi Sooryavansham. So sir jab kal aapko pata chal gaya tha kheer mein zeher hai toh aaj aapne kheer phir kyu khaayi," Raina can be heard asking Bachchan.

To this, Bachchan replies with his iconic dialogue from Tinnu Anand's 1998 film Shahenshaah: "Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah."

Samay then quickly replied, saying: “Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (If you've made me your son, then some part of your property please?) (folds hands)." He then added that he tried to enter Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow Jalsa but was beaten up by security guards.

Towards the end, Raina cracked a joke at his own expense, saying he cannot believe that Big B is having to sit with people like him and Tanmay.

Samay Raina is a YouTuber cum stand-up comedian who became famous after winning the season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's stand-up comedy reality show Comicstaan, along with Aakash 'Sky' Gupta. Raina began his YouTube journey during the COVID-19 pandemic when he used to stream chess match.

He launched his roast-based show India's Got Latent on YouTube last year.