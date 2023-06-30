'Kitni bhi earn kar lo, kam hain': Netizens react to Twitter user's query on minimum salary to survive Bengaluru

A post of a man asking about the minimum salary a fresher needs to survive in Bengaluru has gone viral as Twitter users had a lot to say.

Ishan Sharma, a coder, took to Twitter to ask about the bare minimum salary that is required to survive in Bengaluru. He received a lot of responses, with many people sharing their own experiences and tips on how to make ends meet on a low salary.

“What is the bare minimum salary a fresher needs to survive and work in Bengaluru?” Ishan wrote in a Twitter post.

What is the bare minimum salary a fresher needs to survive and work in Bengaluru?👀 — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) June 29, 2023

Some people said that a bare minimum salary of Rs 30,000 per month would be enough to survive in Bengaluru. This would allow one to cover the cost of rent, food, transportation, and other basic expenses. However, this would involve having to make some sacrifices, such as sharing a room with roommates, cooking your own meals, and taking public transportation.

Others said that a bare minimum salary of Rs 40,000-50,000 per month would be more realistic. This would allow you to have a bit more breathing room and afford some luxuries, such as eating out occasionally or going to the movies. However, you would still need to be careful with your spending.

"kitna bhi earn kr lo , kam hi hai," a Twitter user wrote. "Following should be the "ideal" cash in hand for 2023 cost of living (considering no liabilities) : fresher in a PG (22): 30,000 experienced bachelor in a flat (26): 50,000 married working couples (30): 75,000, married with a child in a 2BHK (34): 1,00,000," another Twitter user commented. "40-50k INR if minimum standards, 80-100K INR if premium needs, also depends on stay location, daily commute and many other factors," quipped a Twitter user.

According to a recent survey, the average salary for a fresher in Bengaluru is around Rs 30,000 per month. However, this number can vary depending on the industry, company, and experience level. For example, a fresher in the IT industry can expect to earn a higher salary than a fresher in the retail industry.

The cost of living in Bengaluru is also relatively high. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is around Rs. 10,000 per month. Food, transportation, and other expenses can also add up.

As a result, it is important for freshers to budget carefully when they are first starting out in Bengaluru. They may need to share a room with roommates, cook their own meals, and take public transportation instead of cabs.

However, it is also possible to survive on a lower salary in Bengaluru. If you are frugal and willing to make some sacrifices, you can get by on a lower salary. For example, you could live in a smaller apartment, cook less often, or take public transportation less often.

Ultimately, the amount of salary you need to survive in Bengaluru will depend on your lifestyle and spending habits. If you are frugal and willing to make some sacrifices, you can get by on a lower salary. However, if you have expensive tastes and like to live a luxurious lifestyle, you will need to earn a higher salary.

