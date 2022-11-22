KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in January 2023?

One of the most popular showbiz couple cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are going to tie the knot in January next year, said a report. The couple travels together and doesn't post photos on social media very often, but when they do, they take the internet by storm with their fashion statements together. The couple that has been dating for a long time now, are to start the new year with a bang, reported Pinkvilla while quoting a source.

The source also informed Pinkvilla that the couple visited Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow recently. "While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January and the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding," reported Pinkvilla.

The soon-to-be bride and groom has even finalised the outfits they will wear on their big day. Though the date is yet to be confirmed, it is for sure that Rahul and Athiya are to marry in 2023.

The couple will tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's house “Jahaan" in an intimate ceremony instead of plush city hotels and the five-star resorts.

When the marriage rumours first surfaced on the internet in July, the actress dismissed the rumours by an Instagram story in which she wrote, "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, Lol."

At a launch event, Suniel Shetty was asked about daughter Athiya Shetty’s impending marriage to KL Rahul to which he said “jaldi hogi” in response.

Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship public in 2021 when Rahul attended the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut film Tadap.

On the cricket front, Rahul has taken some time off and is not playing in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. The batsman has been struggled with form in the T20 World Cup that concluded earlier this month.



Also read: T20 World Cup India vs England: KL Rahul trolled by Myntra, social media for his dismal batting

Also read: India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: Virat Kohli hits 50 after KL Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma fail with the bat