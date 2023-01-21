KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding: Check out ceremony, reception details, and more

Indian cricket star KL Rahul is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for four years now and are all ready to take their relationship to the next step.

The couple never admitted to their relationship publicly but have been sharing their cute moments with their followers through social media.

Let's have a look at what we know so far:

Pre-wedding ceremonies

The wedding festivities will begin today (21st January) with a cocktail party in the evening organised for close family and friends.

Tomorrow (22nd January) will be the haldi and mehendi ceremonies of KL Rahul and Athiya. All the pre-wedding rituals and the main wedding will take place at Suniel Shetty's family farmhouse in Khandala.

Wedding

After the pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple will be tying the knot on 23rd January in the presence of their family and close friends. This wedding is a very intimate affair, and no Bollywood star is expected to be attending the wedding.

Picture by India Today

Grand Reception

After the low-key wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya will be hosting a grand reception for their Industry colleagues and friends. The reception will be held in two cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

KL Rahul is currently on break. An earlier statement by BCCI stated that the cricketer was rested for the upcoming series against New Zealand due to "family commitments."

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor; the film was released in 2019. She was seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie. Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the film Hero in 2015.

We would like to congratulate Athiya and KL Rahul for their new beginnings!

