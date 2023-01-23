KL Rahul-Athiya reception to be held after IPL, confirms Suniel Shetty

Finally, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got hitched! After the private wedding at his opulent Khandala farmhouse, Suniel Shetty addressed the press. The actor, who was wearing a beige kurta and traditional jewellery, told the photographers that his daughter had finally tied the knot. The Dhadkan actor also disclosed that the reception would happen after the IPL. Ahan Shetty, his son, was also seen handing out sweets to the photographers outside in addition to Suniel.



Suniel Shetty announced the marriage of his daughter Athiya to KL Rahul as he left the house to hand out sweets. The actor was dressed in a beige kurta and dhoti, which spoke volumes about the traditional Mangalorian wedding rituals that were performed. Ahan, the senior actor's son, accompanied him and looked sharp in a white kurta pyjama.



While talking to the media outside the wedding venue, Suniel said, "Beautiful, very small, very close family lekin achha raha. Phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi official ho chuki hai toh abhi officially father-in-law ban chuka hoo (the pherar's are all done and now I am officially a father-in-law)." When asked about the reception, he said, "I think post IPL ."



The wedding was a small gathering of close friends and family. Among those seen entering the wedding venue were Anupam Kher, Ishaant Sharma, Anshula Kapoor, and Krishna Shroff. The host made certain that the media was also entertained by providing them with a proper feast during the coverage.



According to reports, the guests were treated to a lavish South Indian feast served on banana leaves. Athiya and KL Rahul announced their relationship on Instagram a few years ago, and their photos together have always made fans happy. Suniel Shetty has always spoken highly of KL Rahul.

