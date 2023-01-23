See pics: K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now husband and wife

Actress Athiya Shetty has tied the knot with cricketer K L Rahul at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday at around 4 pm. The couple, who have been together for over 3 years, are finally husband and wife now.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."



Athiya made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut in Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.

While talking to the media outside the wedding venue, Suniel said, "Beautiful, very small, very close family lekin achha raha. Phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi official ho chuki hai toh abhi officially father-in-law ban chuka hoo (the pherar's are all done and now I am officially a father-iin-law)." When asked about the reception, he said, "I think post IPL ."

#WATCH | Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse pic.twitter.com/W2vISpAjkx — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Rahul wasn't named in the 15-man squad for the three match ODIs as well as same number of T20Is against New Zealand due to "personal commitments", said BCCI earlier this month.

As per reports, the guests were served a lavish South Indian feast on banana leaves.

The wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance. Anupam Kher, Ishaant Sharma, Anshula Kapoor, and Krishna Shroff, among others, were spotted entering the wedding venue.

Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani.

Earlier, the elated father of the bride, Suniel Shetty was captured on the paparazzi's lenses along with son Ahan Shetty. They both expressed gratitude and even shared their happiness with everyone present there by distributing sweets.