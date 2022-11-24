KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married next year in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty are about to get married early next year. The wedding will take place in Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. A common friend told India Today, “They have kept all the planning very hush-hush. No one knows the exact dates, but it’s most likely to happen between January and March 2023.”

During the trailer launch of his latest release Dharavi Bank, Shetty said, “Jaldi hogi (it will happen).” Dharavi Bank will stream on MX Player. There are also reports that this will be a South Indian wedding with all the rituals. A person aware of the developments said that the wedding will be attended by not only families but also dignitaries from all walks of life.

The development comes days after Rahul returned to Mumbai after playing the T20 World Cup in Australia. This comes weeks after the couple made their relationship public in an Instagram post with the caption, “favourite one.” They made their first public appearance together for the first time in 2021 during the screening of Tadap.

KL Rahul’s parents were also in Mumbai earlier this month to meet Athiya’s family and they visited the new house where the couple will move in soon. A source mentioned, “The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding has been overseen by the bride herself.”

Athiya is a YouTube vlogger and interacts with her audience through vlogs. She is known for her performance in movies like Hero (2015), Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), Mubarakan (2017), and Tadap (2021). KL Rahul, on the other hand, is the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the India national team.

