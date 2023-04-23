KL Rahul shatters Virat Kohli's T20 record, becomes the fastest Indian to score 7,000 runs

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul shattered Virat Kohli's long-standing record in Saturday's IPL 2023 match between Lucknow and Gujarat at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rahul on April 22 achieved the feat of becoming the fastest Indian batsman to score 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

Before Rahul, Virat Kohli had achieved this milestone in his 212th innings during a T20I against New Zealand in Rajkot back in November 2017. Rahul accomplished this in his 197th innings.

Rahul needed 14 runs to reach the milestone before the match against the Super Giants. Rahul played out a maiden over off Mohammed Shami in the opening over after LSG were set to chase 136.

He smashed three boundaries in the third over from Shami to give LSG the upper hand. The third four also helped him cross 7000 runs in T20s.

Fastest 🇮🇳 to 𝟟𝕂 👏 pic.twitter.com/62V3sVDCY5 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 22, 2023

Rahul has shown decent performance in the ongoing IPL. Picture this, he recently scored a fifty against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and he also achieved the feat of becoming the second-fastest batter to 2000 runs as a captain in the tournament.

Chasing 136 for a win on a sluggish pitch, Lucknow Super Giants were cruising along at 105 for 1 after 14 overs with 31 needed off 36 deliveries but ended at 128 for 7 from 20 overs.

Rahul (68 off 61 balls) reached his 50 off 33 balls but then consumed another 28 deliveries for his 18 before he was out in the final over from which LSG needed 12.

Lucknow's next IPL 2023 match will be against Punjab Kings on April 28 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

