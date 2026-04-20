Know Namita Thapar: Why the Shark Tank India judge is in the spotlight over Namaz controversy

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, is once again in the spotlight—this time over a social media controversy that has sparked debate on religion and free speech.

The entrepreneur recently faced intense trolling after she posted a video highlighting the health benefits of namaz, describing it as a practice that supports flexibility, digestion, and mental well-being.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As the backlash intensified, Thapar responded with a strongly worded video, revealing the extent of abuse she and her family received online. She said she had been subjected to weeks of personal attacks and questioned why similar outrage was not seen when she spoke about Hindu practices like yoga or Surya Namaskar.

Calling out what she described as “selective outrage,” Thapar emphasised that her comments were rooted in wellness, not religion. She also underlined the need for equal respect across faiths, adding that staying silent in the face of abuse is no longer an option.

The episode has once again brought attention to how public figures navigate religious discourse and online toxicity, especially in an increasingly polarised digital space.

Advertisement

From pharma boardrooms to prime-time fame

Born in Pune in 1977, Thapar is part of a business family—her father Satish Mehta founded Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

A Chartered Accountant and MBA graduate from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, she began her career in the United States before returning to India to join the family business.

Over the years, she has played a key role in expanding Emcure’s domestic and global operations. The company today has a presence in over 70 countries, making it one of India’s significant pharmaceutical players.

The ‘Shark Tank India’ effect

Thapar’s public profile rose sharply with her role as a judge-investor on Shark Tank India. Known for her cautious investment style and focus on sustainable growth, she has backed dozens of startups across sectors.

Advertisement

Her business empire, investments and ventures

Beyond her executive role, Thapar has built a wide-ranging investment portfolio across consumer brands, healthtech, edtech, and emerging technology—making her one of India’s most active angel investors. She has backed over 100 startups, both on and off Shark Tank India, reflecting a strong presence in the country’s startup ecosystem.

According to Plantify, her investment strategy shows a clear tilt towards consumer-focused and impact-driven businesses. Some of the notable companies she has invested in include Sugar Cosmetics, Haqdarshak, Skippi Ice Pops, Bummer, Auli Lifestyle and Menstrupedia.

Her portfolio also includes health and tech-led ventures such as MeduLance, Janitri, NEMA AI and FlexifyMe, signalling a strong preference for scalable, problem-solving startups.

Alongside larger bets, she has backed several early-stage brands emerging from Shark Tank pitches, often combining capital with mentorship and visibility.

Thapar has also founded and led ventures of her own, including Thapar Entrepreneur Academy and Incredible Ventures Pvt Ltd, which focus on training school and college students in business and leadership skills.

A business leader in the age of visibility

With an estimated net worth of around ₹600 crore, Thapar primarily derives her income from her role as Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. In addition, she earns through multiple revenue streams, including her entrepreneurial ventures, appearances and earnings from Shark Tank India, and returns from her extensive startup investment portfolio.