'Koi mat aana, thank god I...': Viral Kedarnath video viral exposes crowding, VIP privilege concerns

A viral video by a woman pilgrim describing her difficult Kedarnath Yatra experience has reignited concerns over crowd management, traffic congestion, and infrastructure challenges at one of India’s most visited pilgrimage sites. The traveller’s emotional message “Koi mat aana yaha pe” (Don’t come here) has struck a chord with many devotees who have reported facing similar difficulties during this year’s Char Dham Yatra.

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Check the viral video here

In the video, the woman said her group spent four days travelling to Kedarnath, with the final stretch marked by massive traffic jams and hours-long delays. According to her video, the journey that should have taken only a few minutes stretched into four to five hours because of severe congestion on the route. She also described overcrowded trekking paths shared by pilgrims and mules, making the climb physically exhausting and, at times, uncomfortable.

Reel flooded with comments,

A user commented, "Thanks god I visited 5 years ago when there was no such chaos "

Another user commented, "There’s a relationship between me and God that doesn’t involve Temples.."

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VIP culture in temples

The biggest disappointment, she said, came after finally reaching Kedarnath. Despite enduring days of travel and the challenging trek, she was unable to enter the temple for darshan due to overwhelming crowds of devotees. The traveller also claimed that the pilgrimage appeared significantly easier for those using helicopter services or VIP arrangements, while ordinary pilgrims faced long waits with no guarantee of darshan.

Her experience comes at a time when authorities are already wrestling with an extraordinary influx of pilgrims. Reports from the Kedarnath route in recent weeks have highlighted long queues, heavy traffic congestion near Sonprayag and Gaurikund, and complaints of mismanagement. Some devotees reported being stuck for several hours, while others alleged shortages of food, water, and timely information during delays.

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Weather challenges

Weather conditions have added to the challenges. Last week, the Uttarakhand administration temporarily halted the Kedarnath Yatra after the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Rudraprayag district. Authorities suspended the movement of pilgrims as a precautionary measure to ensure safety amid adverse weather conditions.

To manage the large number of visitors this year, the Uttarakhand government has introduced stricter registration, medical screening and entry norms for the Char Dham Yatra. Helicopter operations from Guptkashi, Phata and Sersi are being conducted under tighter safety regulations, with authorities increasing monitoring and operational oversight following safety concerns raised in previous years.