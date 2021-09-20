Kolkata FF Fatafat September 20 results: Where to check results, timings, other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular lottery game played in the city of Kolkata. In order to participate in this game, one needs to be physically present in the city as it is an offline game and is played inside Kolkata only.

The game is organised by Kolkata FF city authorities seven times a week. The lottery game is played eight times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. Kolkata FF is a guess-based lottery game and is based on gambling as people put their money and/or belongings at stake. This is a form of Satta Matka gaming style. Even though Satta Matka is illegal in India, few legally monitored Satta Matka games like Kolkata FF are still running.

Those who tried their luck in this lottery can access the results on the official Kolkata FF website – kolkataff.com. Winning number for the first round has already been uploaded on the site. Winning number in the first round of this lottery on September 20 is 340. Numbers for the other rounds will be uploaded soon.

This lottery is not as easy as it seems. Participants have to guess the passing record number in multiple chances or ‘bazis’ to win cash prizes. Those who want to play this lottery for the very first time can visit the Kolkata FF official YouTube channel for tutorials on this lottery game.

Kolkata FF result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

