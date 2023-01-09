Kolkata: Man caught trying to fly to Bangkok with $40,000 stashed in pan masala sachets

A man attempted to fly from Kolkata to Bangkok, Thailand, with over Rs 32 lakh in US dollar bills hidden inside hundreds of sealed 'pan masala' sachets.

When they searched his checked-in luggage, they found $40,000 (Rs 32,78,000) packed as two ten-dollar bills each inside the sachets, NDTV reported.

The video showed a customs officer ripping open the sachets, which contained neatly folded two 10 dollar bills, sealed with transparent plastic, and some powdered substance, presumably pan masala.

Previously, a Maldivian passenger was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with over half a kilogramme of gold paste concealed in his rectum, according to Customs officials.

On December 30, 2022, the passenger boarded a Go First flight after his unusual travel habits and unsteady gait raised suspicion in the eyes of customs officials. He was put through a full-body scan, and the results revealed hidden gold.

Three gold paste cubes were discovered in his rectum after they frisked him. After some time, customs agents managed to remove a gold bar worth Rs. 28.72 lakhs, weighing 532.21 grams, from the gold paste. Customs officials at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports seized another four kilograms of gold in December alone, and at least six such cases were recorded.

