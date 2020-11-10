scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kolkata slum fire burns down 50-60 huts; CM Mamata Banerjee takes stock

Videos shared on social media showed an intense blaze burning in the Topsia region of Kolkata. Other videos showed a spire of smoke rising from the locality. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far

Photo credit: ANI Photo credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Topsia's area on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze destroyed 50-60 shanties in the area.

The fire department rushed six fire tenders to control the blaze. The fire was first spotted at around 3:30 PM, according to fire department officials.

Videos shared on social media showed an intense blaze burning in the Topsia region of Kolkata. Other videos showed a spire of smoke rising from the locality. No casualties have been reported in the fire so far.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos