Koo app: Why it's trending, who's behind it -- all you need to know

With the intense spat erupting between the Centre and microblogging site Twitter over blocking of certain accounts, a new app has found a way to prominence -- Koo.

The 'desi' version of Twitter co-founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka has been in the spotlight, with several politicians and ministers nudging the microblogging site.

The app launched in early 2020 garnered attention by winning the government's Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge. Following the outcome of the Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge, the app was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address.

One of the prominent differences between Koo and Twitter is that the indigenous app offers services in various local languages allowing many Indians to use the platform with ease.

The fact that only 10 per cent Indians are vocal in English has been the selling point for the application.

There has also been a China connection associated with this Indian app. A Chinese company named Shunwei (which is connected to Xiaomi and is a venture capital fund investing in start-ups), has also invested in Koo. However, Shunwei will now be exiting the company and will be selling its stake, making Koo a complete Indian entity. This has been confirmed by the Koo co-founder.

The recent tug of war between the Centre and Twitter has further given a push to the app with significant new users including Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Law & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Isha Foundation's Jaggi Vasudev, former cricketers Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble joining the platform.

Also, the Union IT Ministry, India Post and the Niti Aayog are among the government departments to have an account on the app.

