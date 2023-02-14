Kotak Mahindra Bank removes ad campaign with Tanmay Bhat after 10-year-old tweets resurface

Kotak Mahindra Bank has removed an advertisement campaign featuring comedian Tanmay Bhat after his 10-year-old tweets on Lord Ganesha resurfaced on social media. Kotak Mahindra Bank launched a three-ad campaign on its digital bank with the tagline #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao featuring Bhat and Samay Raina. After the tweets resurfaced, the bank withdrew its 811 campaign and apologised for associating with the popular comedian of All India Bakchod (AIB).

"We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign," the bank wrote on Twitter.

Kotak’s campaign

Kotak811, which is a semi-autonomous digital bank of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, launched the campaign, which has three ad films. The campaign showcased how Kotak811 as a digital bank can save customers’ time with its convenient banking solutions. The campaign was launched across digital channels and OTT platforms.

Online fury

Twitter users posted screenshots of Bhat’s old tweets and trolled the campaign. “Hi @KotakBankLtd @udaykotak. I am a customer of your bank but the fact that you have hired a hinduphobic, woman, and child abuser Tanmay Bhat for a campaign is making me consider closing my account. Discontinue the association with him and apologise?” a user wrote.

Writer Shefali Vaidya shared screenshots of Bhat's tweet and asked Uday Kotak if they endorse Tanmay's views.

"Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt’s description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtd" she wrote.

