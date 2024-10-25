Krishnakumar Kunnath 'KK' Google Doodle: Google honours late singer on his Bollywood debut anniversary

In a heartfelt tribute, Google celebrated the legacy of the late Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, with an animated doodle on Friday, October 25. The doodle marks the anniversary of KK's Bollywood debut, which took place on this day in 1996 when he lent his voice to the song "Chhod Aaye Hum" for the acclaimed political thriller Maachis, directed by Gulzar.

KK's journey in music began after he graduated from Kirori Mal College at Delhi University. Before fully pursuing his passion for singing, he briefly explored a career in marketing. His breakthrough came in 1994 when he submitted a demo tape that led to him performing commercial jingles, setting the stage for an illustrious career.

In 1999, KK made a significant impact on Bollywood playback singing with the emotional track "Tadap Tadap" from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. That same year, he released his debut solo album, Pal, which quickly became a sensation. The album's title track and the song "Yaaron" became timeless anthems of friendship and nostalgia, resonating with audiences across generations.

Throughout his remarkable career, KK showcased his versatility, lending his voice to over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 tracks in regional languages, including Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. Additionally, he recorded around 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, cementing his reputation as one of India's most prolific playback singers. His ability to convey profound emotions through music earned him numerous accolades, including six nominations for the prestigious Filmfare Awards and two Star Screen Awards.

Tragically, KK passed away after delivering a final performance in Kolkata. In honour of his contributions to Indian music, a statue was erected in the city where he last performed, celebrating the unforgettable legacy he left behind.

Through this animated doodle, Google pays homage to KK's artistic journey and the lasting impact he made in the world of Indian music, ensuring that his remarkable talent and memorable songs continue to inspire fans around the globe.

