Kunal Kamra offers free trip to banker who got police summons after attending his show

A Mumbai banker who had booked a seat at comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent show unexpectedly found himself in the middle of a legal investigation, triggering public attention and a gesture of regret from Kamra himself.

After reports surfaced that the man had been summoned as a witness following a police case against Kamra, the comedian took to X to respond. “I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India,” he wrote.

I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you’d like in India -https://t.co/rASktiolKE — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 2, 2025

Kamra also shared a media report stating that the banker had to cut short his vacation after receiving a police summons. The man, who had booked his ticket via BookMyShow, received the notice on March 29, a day after an FIR was filed against Kamra at Mumbai’s Khar police station.

The complaint, lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, accused Kamra of defamation over a parody song performed at the show. While the lyrics didn’t name Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directly, they appeared to target him and label him a traitor.

The Navi Mumbai-based banker had reportedly been asked to appear so that police could record statements from those who had attended the performance. A senior officer confirmed the summons was first communicated via phone before the formal notice was issued.

However, police later informed the banker that his appearance was not immediately necessary and could be requested again depending on the case’s progress. Despite that, reports indicated that the man, who was due to return from his holiday on April 6, had already cut short his trip and returned to Mumbai on Monday.

Police have denied claims that all audience members from the show were being summoned.

The case has drawn attention not just for its legal implications, but also for its political backdrop. Last month, angry Shiv Sena workers vandalised the studio where the show was recorded.

The Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail on March 28. The court issued a notice to Khar police and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 7.