'Kutte ki aulad': Viral video shows FIITJEE Chief DK Goel yelling and abusing employees in Zoom meeting

The Forum for Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (FIITJEE) founder and chairman, DK Goel, is at the center of controversy after a video allegedly showing him abusing employees during an official Zoom meeting surfaced online.

The coaching institute, known for preparing students for IIT-JEE, has already been in the spotlight for allegations of delayed staff salaries and a toxic work culture.

In the video, which has gone viral on Instagram, DK Goel is seen participating in a virtual meeting with heads of various centers. During the session, he can be heard yelling and using abusive language towards the participants.

Abusive-Kalesh during Zoom Meeting (Fiitjee chairman abusing the employees during meeting)

pic.twitter.com/SJBzz1zhly — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 9, 2024

The video was posted on December 1 by Dalimss News, a news platform, with the caption: "FIITJEE Chairman D.K. Goel faces allegations of using abusive language during salary disputes with employees. A concerning reflection on workplace ethics and employee treatment."

A longer clip of FIITJEE Chairman D.K. Goel’s online meeting has surfaced on YouTube, shedding more light on the alleged verbal abuse during the session with his colleagues.

In the video, a participant from the Thane branch raised a question about FIITJEE Edfora’s financial decisions during a challenging period, asking, "FIITJEE Edfora invested 142 crore in other Edtech industry during the turbulence."

This question seemed to trigger Goel’s anger. He reacted harshly, yelling, "Useless people… what kind of shit people are these? You know the name of your father, the person who has written this? Nonsense. Go ask your mother who your father is. Nonsense people. Why don't you talk about Adani investing so much money?"

As his outburst continued, Goel shouted, "Who is this bloody person? Throw him out of Mumbai." Amid the commotion, another participant tried to calm him, saying, "Why are you getting angry? If it is wrong… say it politely." However, Goel responded by calling the person a "bastard" and remarked, "Indecency ki hadd hai (this is the limit of indecency). Whoever this person is, I don't want to see him in FIITJEE."

In the video, FIITJEE Chairman D.K. Goel is seen reacting with extreme anger and using highly offensive language during the meeting. At one point, he exclaimed in frustration, "Agar tum apni baap ki aulad ho to ye prove kardo ye Edfora ne 142 crore invest kiye… agar baap ki aulad hai to."

When the person who posed the question mentioned that the information about the investment was publicly available, Goel erupted further, hurling abuses: "Madchd, public domain mein bol raha hai bd dekh. teri maa ki ct. b**d. kutte ki aulad. itni ye negative cheezein bol raha hai."

When another participant tried to intervene, saying that it was just a question, Goel demanded, "Manish ji, please throw out this person from FIITJEE, I don't want to see such people. Legal please take action. I'm doing this, and this person is saying things like this?"

Goel’s comments escalated to even more extreme statements, saying, "Your mother must be from a red-light area. I'm saying your mother must be from a red-light area, go and complain to the court that I said this. Ek aadmi ki tolerance ki limit hoti hai (there is a limit to a man's tolerance)."

The video has been shared on platforms like LinkedIn and Reddit, where it quickly went viral. Many users called it an example of FIITJEE's allegedly toxic work environment, claiming such incidents are not new. However, these claims remain unverified officially.