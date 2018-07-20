'Kya hua tera vada': Congress releases spoof video featuring PM Modi, slams him over Rs 15 lakh promise

The Congress Party on Friday posted a spoof video on Twitter featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a hit song from yesteryear's superstar Rajesh Khanna's film 'Dushman'. The video features PM Modi's quotes from 2014 Lok Sabha election rallies and some clips of his recent fitness challenge video while playing the song 'Vada tera vada' in the background.

The video starts with PM Modi saying: "Every citizen of India would get Rs 15-20 lakh without doing anything." PM Modi at that time was indicating about black money stashed in foreign banks by Indians. This follows a clip from BJP chief Amit Shah's interview saying: "This is just a jumla (an idiomatic expression). Nobody gets Rs 15 lakh for nothing, you know, we also know that, and the entire country also knows that."

The video features PM Modi doing yoga in his Lok Kalyan Marg road bungalow while people stand in long queues outside ATMs. Another slide shows news headlines criticising the BJP-led government for '50 per cent increase in deposits in Swiss Bank in 2017 despite PM Modi's surgical strike on the black money', 'Rafale Jet Deal', 'Rs 1 lakh gone in 23,000 scams', etc. The footage also shows PM Modi asking people about "Achhe Din" while people can be seen standing in ATM queues, disparaged farmers, and angry traders.

Along with #KyaHuaTeraVaada, the Congress posted another video in which PM Modi, while addressing a political rally, is seen saying "Na mei khata hun, aur na khane dunga."

Meanwhile, ahead of the trust vote on Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for the lack of jobs and PM Modi's pre-poll promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the poor. In the same Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi, after his speech, walked up to the PM and gave him a hug before they shook hands.