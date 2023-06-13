Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG, club’s top executives startled by his decision, say reports

The French football player Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not renew his contract, which will end in June next year, as per the reports in French sports newspaper L’Equipe and other international media.

According to a report in L’Equipe, the French superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG.

As per a New York Times report, PSG’s top executives were startled by Mbappe’s letter that carried his notice to quit. The club have to now either sell Mbappe in the upcoming summer or let him go on a free transfer next year.

PSG would not allow Mbappe to leave as a free agent, thus raising the possibility of a transfer battle between clubs this season, as per the reports.

PSG was hopeful that Mbappe would extend his contract, Al Jazeera reported.

Mbappe’s deadline to extend his contract is July 31. In 2017, he joined PSG after signing from Monaco in a transfer worth a reported $190 million, which made him the second-most expensive player of all time after Brazil’s Neymar.

While playing with PSG, Mbappe won five French league championships, and in 2018, he won the World Cup with France.

The likely loss of Mbappe will be a great deal to PSG as he is a national icon, and experts believe that he has the potential to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the football's biggest star.

Mbappe’s this decision has greatly angered PSG as they feel they have invested in him and have been let down. PSG believes they took a chance on a free transfer last year before Mbappe finally agreed to a new contract.

According to fans and experts, Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid, which offered him a biggest contract ever just over a year ago.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero, Kia Sonet: Here are the top selling cars from Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hyundai Motor, others in May 2023