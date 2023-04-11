Ladakh MP criticises Jimny car driven in Ladakh lake for Maruti Suzuki ad shoot; netizens give mixed reaction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has criticised an advertisement shot by Maruti Suzuki in which the upcoming Jimny was being driven in a Ladakh lake.



While sharing the video on Twitter, he said that the 'fragile ecosystem' of the area should not be disturbed.



I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023



The 15-second video shows a Maruti Jimny SUV driving across a river stream, demonstrating its ability to handle challenging terrain while a TV crew shoots alongside.



The video on Twitter garnered huge likes and views. While several people supported what he said, a lot of them disagreed with Namgyal's views.



“Stop all flights to Leh: exhaust gases are bad for fragile ecosystem. Stop all diesel vehicles: exhaust gases are bad for Ladakh's fragile ecosystem. Come on Mr Namgyal: didn't the local authorities know this before giving permission? I see no harm here. Lovely backdrop!” one user wrote.



“By allowing more and more industries to setup plants which destroys Ladakh? Height of double standards,” wrote another.



“You are the MP right and you are not able to stop this legally in your own constituency if you deem this to be not right?” a third user wrote.



“Make tougher rules & all this can be digitally recreated, no need to spoil natural beauty of nature for same,” a user wrote.



“We support your view. Every company and citizen have responsibility to secure our natural assets. Be responsible citizen,” another comment read.

