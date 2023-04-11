Zero Spice to Indian Mild: US restaurant's menu showing different spice levels goes viral

Indians love spicy food. We all know that, don't we? But there are several others who don't have tolerance for such spicy items, so they prefer less or no spicy food.



Taking note of that, a US restaurant has found a unique solution for it. The menu of an Indian restaurant, Biryani City, has gone viral for offering different spice levels, including 'Zero spice' and what's called 'India very spicy'.



Twitter user Aditi Shekhar shared a screenshot on Twitter of the spice chart she was given when she ordered Paneer Butter Masala. "I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda, and this is hilarious,” she wrote.

I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious: pic.twitter.com/H6EccABzcy — Aditi Shekar (@aditishekar) April 8, 2023



She even posted a picture of the menu with different spice level options to choose from. The first option was zero spice, followed by American mild, medium, and spicy, and finally Indian light, medium, spicy, and very spicy.



The post garnered huge likes and comments on Twitter. A user wrote, "This is perfect. I always get confused about which restaurant has what kind of spice level. Everyone has different mild and medium spicy. This is a very good distinction."



"I need more ethnic eateries to get like this," another one wrote. "Let’s implement this across all restaurants," a third user said.

Meanwhile, a user asked, "Did the restaurant actually stick to the selected option, or is this just pre-order conditioning so people don't come back complaining?"

To which, Aditi replied, "The wild thing was my sambar was suppper spicy and my paneer wasn’t (I went with Indian mild). So torn about what to do next time! (sic)"

