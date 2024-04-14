Lahore professor gets back parts of home lost in partition from India

Professor Amin Chohan from Lahore was fortunate to receive a cherished relic from his old home in India, bringing back a piece of his past lost during the Partition of 1947.

A door, symbolizing home and memories, made an extraordinary journey from Batala to Mumbai, then Dubai, Karachi, and finally to Lahore, where it found its way to Prof Amin Chohan. His friend from India, Palwinder Singh, gifted him this door, carrying with it a wealth of memories and history, as a token of their enduring friendship that spans across borders and the scars of partition.

Singh gifted Chohan the door of his father's home in Ghoman Pind, Batala. The touching exchange was recorded in a video that quickly gained popularity on social media.

As Prof Chohan unveiled the door, tears welled up in his eyes. The weathered wood held a trove of memories and stories, having journeyed from Batala to Mumbai, then Dubai, Karachi, and finally to Lahore, Prof. Chohan's home. It served as a poignant symbol of the enduring connections that bridge people across borders, surpassing the scars left by partition

The video, posted by Instagram user Saad Zahid, is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Many people were moved by the video and expressed their joy at witnessing such a beautiful moment.

"What an emotional moment for him! The human spirit triumphs above everything!," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Humanity , friendship and love at its best." "Wonderful gesture," a third user wrote.