Last chance to grab Coldplay tickets: Infinity tickets go on sale today at 12 PM IST! Here's how you can buy them for cheap

Coldplay has announced the release of 'Infinity Tickets' today at 12 PM IST, following the rapid sell-out of their Mumbai and Ahmedabad shows for the Music of the Spheres world tour. This new ticketing initiative aims to make the band’s concerts more accessible by offering a limited batch of budget-friendly tickets.

What Are Infinity Tickets?

Priced at €20, £20, $20, or Rs 2,000, Infinity Tickets are designed for fans who missed out on the initial ticket sales. The initiative has already proven successful in previous tour legs across Europe and the U.S., and now it’s making its way to India.

How do they work?

Fans purchasing Infinity Tickets must buy them in pairs. A unique aspect of this ticketing option is that purchasers will only learn their seating locations a week before the concert or upon collecting their tickets in person. This adds an element of surprise, as seats may range from prime spots near the stage to other sections within the venue.

When and where?

Starting at 12 PM IST today, November 22, 2024, Infinity Tickets will be available for a limited time for each concert date. Fans are urged to act fast, as the limited availability is expected to sell out quickly. To enhance the purchasing experience, fans can sign up for alerts on Coldplay’s official website or platforms like BookMyShow, allowing them to pre-enter payment details for a smoother checkout process.

Here’s How to Book Your Tickets:

Log in: Head to BookMyShow and log in using your phone number or email ID.

Click on https://infinity.coldplay.com/

Click on whichever date you're aiming for- Jan 18, 19, 21, 25 and 26

Join the Waiting Room: Enter the waiting room anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. Early entry doesn’t affect your queue position.

Queue Process: Once the sale starts at 12:00 PM, you’ll be assigned a random position in the queue. Avoid refreshing, exiting, or using the back button to keep your place.

Book Your Tickets: When it’s your turn, you have four minutes to choose a maximum of four tickets. Seat selection is available for designated seated zones.

Confirm Purchase: Add your name and address for ticket delivery and complete payment. You’ll receive a confirmation via email and SMS, with physical tickets dispatched closer to the concert date.

Coldplay’s return to India

This tour marks Coldplay’s return to India after more than eight years since their memorable performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in November 2016. The 2025 India tour will feature five concerts across two cities.

The tour kicks off at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025, with a capacity of 45,300. Following shows are scheduled for January 19 and January 21, 2025. The first two concerts sold out in mere minutes, leading to the addition of a third show, which also quickly reached capacity.

The tour will conclude with two major performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day. With a capacity of 130,000, these concerts are set to be the largest in Coldplay’s career. Similar to the Mumbai shows, tickets for both Ahmedabad concerts sold out almost instantly, underscoring the band’s massive appeal in India.

Both Ahmedabad concerts are slated to start at 6 PM, as confirmed by BookMyShow, Coldplay’s official ticketing partner for the tour.

