Business Today
‘Last phase of my career,’ Dhoni hints at retirement from all forms of cricket

In a post-match interaction, the Chennai Super Kings skipper commented about his future in the game and said, "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play."

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) has hinted that he may retire from cricket soon, stating that "it's the last phase of my career". This development came after Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on Friday night at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

In a post-match interaction, the Chennai Super Kings skipper commented about his future in the game and said, "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play."

The popular cricketer also expressed his gratitude for the fans' support. He noted that the current IPL season is far different from the past two seasons.

"After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, it feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection," MSD said.

The match was dominated by Chennai Super Kings's Devon Conway, who scored an unbeaten 57-ball 77, his third half-century of the IPL season, and shared an 87-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) for the opening wicket. Chasing 134/7, Chennai Super Kings scored the winning runs with eight balls to spare.

Chennai Super King's win takes them to the top of the IPL table, while SRH remains at the bottom with just one win in six games. The teams will face off again on Sunday at the same venue.

After the match, despite the stellar performance, Conway expressed caution. He said, "We probably got the best of the conditions, probably (the ball) didn't hold as much as it did in the first innings. (The) pitch we experienced in Bangalore (against RCB) was a lot better. We knew we didn't have to be too reckless here.”

Published on: Apr 22, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
