Laxmii Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints around $1 mn in overseas market

Amid massive criticism from viewers and critics, there's some good news for Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. The film has minted $8,709 in the Australia market whereas in the New Zealand market, it has made $5,776 on the fourth day of its release. So far, the film has minted $54,798 in Australia and $51,284 in New Zealand.

In Fiji, the film made a total of $29,133 so far and on the fourth day of its release, the Raghava Lawrence- directorial made $2,620. Laxmii is the first Hindi film to get a theatrical release since theatres were shut in March amid nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Another film critic Rohitt Jaiswal panned the film as an official remake gone horribly wrong which fails to scare and lacks comedy. Jaiswal also condemned the film for "extreme overacting, low class making, honestly Akshay Kumar's weakest solo film after Singh is Bling. Overall will turn out to be a failure in the digital world". He went on to give the film one star.

Laxmii film story and cast

Laxmii is the story of a man named Asif who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the Tamil film Kanchana, of which Laxmii is a remake. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features actors like Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ashwini Kalsekar and Tarun Arora in significant roles.

