Laxmii Box Office collection: Akshay Kumar's film shines overseas; earns Rs 1.4 crore in UAE

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii, which was theatrically released in the select overseas markets this month, has turned out to be a runaway success at the box office. It is the first big Hindi film that has been relased in the overseas market since mid-March this year after the coronavirus outbreak.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Laxmii has performed phenomenally well in Australia. The horror-comedy film minted Rs 70.48 lakh between Friday and Sunday (November 13-November 15).

However, in India, the film directly released on Disney+Hotstar on November 9. In the US, UK and Canada too, the film wsa released on Hotstar only. The film has been reportedly sold for Rs 120 crore to Disney+Hotstar and therefore skipped the theatrical release in the country. It was slated to hit the big screen on Eid this May.

Film Laxmii was originally called Laxmii Bomb. However, the makers decided to modify the movie's title after facing objections from several Hindu groups.

Laxmii is the remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana. The film is written and directed by Raghav Lawrence and revolves around a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The film has received a barrage of criticism from several critics. Adarsh called the film "disappointing" and added that it "lacks the impact of original Kanchana".

