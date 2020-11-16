Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master's teaser garners 23 mn views; receives 2 mn likes

The teaser of the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master has become the most liked teaser on Indian YouTube with over 2 million likes and 23 million views so far.





The official teaser of the much-awaited Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master was unveiled on November 14, 2020. The film, which has been in the making since November 2019, was supposed to be released in April. However, its release plans got postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Though much wasn't revealed about the story of the film from the 91-second teaser, Thalapathy fans are appreciating his screen presence and style.

Fans are trending #MasterTeaser on Twitter and here's how some of them have received the teaser of Thalapathy Vijay's latest film:

From the teaser of the film, bankrolled by Xavier Britto, it is evident that Vijay will play the role of a college professor and Makkal Selvan or Vijay Sethupathi will be the antagonist. Actors like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das also feature in pivotal roles.

The film will be released in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Meanwhile, the Tamil superstar is working on the pre-production stage of his 65th film, backed by Sun Pictures.

