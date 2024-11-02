'Learnt the trick of getting famous': Netizens react after fake IPS Officer's dance video on Bhojpuri songs goes viral

A video of a man dressed in an Indian Police Service (IPS) uniform, dancing to a Bhojpuri song, has gone viral on social media. However, it was later revealed that the man was not a real IPS officer.

In Jamui, Bihar, a young man named Mithilesh Kumar made headlines after police caught him claiming he became an IPS officer by paying Rs 2 lakh. Police later called his claim false, but his story quickly went viral on social media.

Currently, Mithilesh is in the spotlight for making popular video reels with girls. He’s become a favorite among Bhojpuri singers, and his videos are getting a lot of attention. In one viral video, shared by a girl named Ashu Singh, Mithilesh appears with the Bhojpuri song Nambri Lutaibo… Rifle Ke Nok Par playing in the background. People are watching and enjoying these reels, making Mithilesh an unexpected online sensation.

In the video, Ashu and Mithilesh are sitting in a car, enthusiastically dancing along to the song. Ashu is dressed in a traditional suit-salwar, while Mithilesh, posing as a fake IPS, is wearing white pants and a shirt. They sync their moves perfectly with the song's beat. Recently, Mithilesh was reportedly arrested for pretending to be an IPS officer, but his act has made him go viral overnight, bringing him unexpected popularity.

Mithilesh has made many videos and reels with Ashu Singh, which have all been viewed millions of times. However, this particular video has been the most popular, going viral quickly. It received thousands of shares and likes, along with over 15,000 comments. One user commented, "I thought he was innocent until now, but he turned out to be something else." Another user remarked that this "fake IPS sir" has mastered the art of getting famous, while many others left laughing emojis in the comment section.